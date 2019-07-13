Dog The Bounty Hunter Cries For Wife Beth Chapman At Memorial Service: ‘I Haven’t Let You Go’

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman paid tribute to wife, Beth Chapman, in the most beautiful way at her Colorado Celebration of Life. His eulogy about his late wife brought down the house and left him in tears.

Two weeks after her breathtaking memorial and paddle out in Waikiki, Beth Chapman was honored again with a public ceremony in Denver, Colorado on July 13. Beth called the state where she was born home, and her family welcomed friends and fans to join in on celebrating her life after her tragic death from throat cancer. Beth’s husband, Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, paid tribute to his beloved wife with a heartbreaking eulogy, recounting all the ways he loved her, what made her special, and how she’ll be missed after her June 26 death.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house at the Heritage Christian Center as Dog spoke passionately about their love. He revealed that she new the end was near in her final days but he just couldn’t let her go, according to TMZ. The site noted that be broke down in tears multiple times during his eulogy and that he “hadn’t let her go yet, and wouldn’t.” They reported that Duane made the revelation that during their wedding, Beth made the pastor not include “until death do us part” in their vows, so that they would be forever linked and never apart. He stood onstage in front of a large photo of his late wife while surrounded by bouquets of flowers.

The Dog The Bounty Hunter star also eulogized Beth during her Hawaii memorial. During that speech, Dog revealed that Beth begged him to do her memorial “right,” and he certainly did. He shared a story about how his late mother was buried in Hilo, Hawaii, and a local tribesman on Molokai declared him an official Hawaiian, considering his mom “was part of the land, the sea, the sky and the rain” there. “And now Beth is going to be placed here too. She got there before I did, my island,” he said, to laughs.

Dog, understandably, is in pure agony in the wake of his wife’s death. It hasn’t really hit home for him yet, but, as a source close to the reality star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, his family has banded together to help him through this horrible period of his life. “The whole family is closer than ever right now and really rallying around Dog, and each other,” the source said. “Dog is doing his best to stay strong but of course at times, he still finds it challenging to cope with such an enormous loss.