Chris Brown Shares Adorable Pics Of Him As Young Boy & Fans Think He Looks Like Royalty

Chris Brown took to Instagram on July 12 to share two side by side photos of himself smiling and posing as a child and his similar features to his five-year-old daughter Royalty had fans in awe.

Chris Brown, 30, shared two cute childhood photos of himself on July 12 to prove he was always a charmer, but Instagram followers couldn’t help but focus on how much he looked like his five-year-old daughter Royalty! In one of the portraits, which he posted on the social media site, Chris looks to be around four years old and he’s giving a big smile to the camera while wearing a blue blazer over a white turtle neck style shirt. In the second, which is from the same photo shoot, his full body can be seen as he sits in a white wicker chair with one leg up and across his other leg. “Born READY,” Chris captioned the pics.

It didn’t take long for fans to make their comments about Royalty, whose mother is Nia Guzman. “Royalty right now looks jus like this Chris ❤️,” one follower wrote. “Royalty is your twin 💜,” another wrote. “Looks just like your daughter😍😍,” a third pointed out while a fourth wrote, “Your beautiful daughter is your twin in the first photo 💖.”

It turns out Chris’ daughter Royalty not only looks like her dad, but is learning his skills too! The “Forever” crooner recently spent some time showing his precious tot how to shoot hoops during a Pop-A-Shot game. The adorable curly haired little girl proved she was up for the game when she confidently took turns throwing the basketball at the net with her dad in a video Chris posted to Instagram. Chris captioned the sweet post with a simple heart emoji.

It’s great to see the resemblance between Chris and Royalty! Their father-daughter bond is heartwarming and we hope to see more pics and videos of them soon!