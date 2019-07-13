Cardi B and Offset’s daughter Kulture is really feeling the birthday love after all of the gifts she got!

We’d expect nothing less than for Cardi B, 26, to go all out for baby daughter Kulture’s first birthday! The daughter of Cardi and Offset, 27, celebrated with her mom, while Cardi shared her baby’s newest gifts on her Instagram Story!

Cardi featured Kulture’s adorably decorated shoes first. The little shoes featured silver, red, and gold embellishments, as well as a white floral piece on the top of each shoe, near the toes. The next gift was a black leather jacket, with a picture of Cardi on the back of it.

Since Cardi seems to love her first child so much, it can be natural to wonder if she’s thinking about having more children in the future. “Cardi really isn’t thinking about having more kids right now, but that doesn’t mean she’s completely opposed to the idea either,” a source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Cardi’s life is incredibly busy right now with her hectic work schedule, caring for Kulture, and setting aside time to spend with Offset.”

“Cardi feels completely fulfilled in all aspects of her life and she doesn’t feel the need to have more kids at this point,” our insider added. “She definitely wants to grow her family at some point, but really wants to make sure the time is right before making a big leap like that. However, if she happened to get pregnant she would be thrilled and would do whatever it takes to keep building her career while remaining an amazing mother at the same time.”

We absolutely loved seeing Cardi share the love for her daughter for her baby’s special day, and we can’t wait to see more of Kulture as she continues to grow up!