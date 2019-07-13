Camila Cabello Is Instagram Queen Of The Week: Steamy ‘Senorita’ Promo With Shawn Mendes & More

Camila Cabello dominated social media over the past seven days, earning her the title of Instagram Queen of the Week!

Camila Cabello knows how to slay on social media, but over the past seven days, she took it up several notches. From promoting her new music to casually hanging out with Billie Eilish – all while in the midst of a rumored romance with Shawn Mendes – we just couldn’t look away from her feeds. Her intoxicating posts have more than earned her the title of Instagram Queen of the Week!

Camila, 22, kicked the week off by hinting at her newest music video for her and Mark Ronson‘s collaboration “Find U Again.” She shared a shot of her in a platinum blonde wig and a silver dress, along with a coffee cup in her hand. “what should her name be? find you again vid is out tomorrow,” she captioned the post. She followed it up a day later with an actual clip from the visual, alongside the caption, “baby, i know I’ll never find you again … video with @iammarkronson is out now.”

During this week, fans kept an eye on the “Havana” hitmaker as she appeared to get pretty flirty in public with Shawn Mendes, 20. They couldn’t help but think one of the cryptic messages she shared on Instagram was about their rumored romance. “You’re going to lose yourself from time to time. Come back. Come back to what your heart knows. No matter how long you’ve been gone, come back,” the message read.

While Shawn’s face didn’t appear on Camila’s feed that day, another celebrity’s did. Billie Eilish, 17, posed with the former Fifth Harmony member in a green sweatshirt that matched her nails and hair. Camila looked equally cool in a t-shirt that said “I talk s–t about you in Spanish.” Camila called Billie a “sweet human” in the caption, alongside four green heart emojis.

But Shawn did pop up on Camila’s page later on! She shared two promotional photos for her and the “Mercy” singer’s hit track “Señorita,” informing fans that the song had reached No. 1 on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services. Hey, if that’s not a sign of a good week, we don’t know what is. Head up to the gallery above to see more pics of Camila with Shawn!