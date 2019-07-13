Britney Spears gave her fans a workout video and an unreleased song all in one clip, and her audience is going wild over the new content.

Britney Spears is giving us major fitness inspiration! The “Oops! I Did It Again” singer posted a new video to her Instagram yesterday, showing her doing a fun workout while playing an unreleased song of hers. Brit worked out in a pink sports bra, black sweatpants, and wore her blonde hair down.

She teased in the caption that she secretly covered “Tom’s Diner” by Suzanne Vega. “This song came out when I was 6 years old,” Britney said in the caption of the video. “I was listening to it one day in my car, and called my manager and said hey this song is cool … so I recorded it …. but forgot until my phone pulled it up the other day and I was like, damn forgot about that 🤦‍♀️Either way, great song !!!”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the new, previously-unheard Britney song! One fan said, “I NEED THIS SINGLE. GIVE IT TO ME.” Another said, “Girl this song is one of the best things you’ve done this decade!!!! I can’t 🤣🤣🤣.” Andy Cohen even got in on the caption-section action, saying, “Great song!”

Brit looked absolutely joyous in the new video, and it’s so great to see the star happy. Her last pic of herself was doing a split, mid-air. We love seeing Brit take care of her body, and looking healthy! We can’t wait for more songs, dance videos, and more from Britney and hope for the best for her.