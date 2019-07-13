Beth Chapman’s Family & Friends In Tears As They Remember Her With 2nd Memorial In Colorado

After bidding farewell to Beth Chapman in her adoptive home of Hawaii, her family and friends once again celebrated Beth’s life with a memorial in her native Colorado.

The tears were flowing at Beth Chapman’s memorial on July 13. The beloved wife of Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, 66, was celebrated in her native state of Colorado, as family, friends, and fans gathered at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora to say “good-bye (for now.)” There were tears of sadness over Beth’s passing, but also, tears of joy while remembering all the love she shared while she was still alive. There were several moving eulogies, including those delivered by some of her children according to TMZ. Even Gene Simmons‘ wife Shannon Tweet Simmons spoke of her memories of Beth.

Beth passed away on June 26 after a long battle with throat cancer. Three days later, Dog and his family hosted a memorial on Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii. “Beth had two homes – Hawai’i and Colorado. ‘I love Hawai’i the most,’ she said, so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha,” said a press release about the event. Dog asked that mourners bring ocean-friendly loose flowers so as not to damage the ocean life when tossed into the waters (a tradition in Hawaii.) After a tearful eulogy, in which Dog revealed that his wife bedding him to do her memorial “right,” there was a traditional Hawaiian paddle out to the ocean.

The loss of Beth has taken a toll on Dog, who told Entertainment Tonight on July 12 that he lost 17 pounds in two weeks since her passing. “I can’t eat. Two bites, I’m full. I got to force feed myself like I force fed her,” he said. “I never ordered..I’m having a hard time ordering food. …Chewing ice helps, and I’ve lost 17 pounds in about two weeks.” He also said that he’s been having trouble sleeping. “I wake up to always touch her, especially when she was sick, I’d have to wake up a few times when she stopped breathing. … So I’m used to that, and I don’t sleep solid anymore.”

Though he lost part of himself when Beth passed on, Dog has been kept afloat from all the “love and support he has [received] from everyone over Beth’s passing,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He still doesn’t feel like it’s real, but he really appreciates that there are people there for him as he ventures into a new way of life without her.” As Dog continues to navigate his new life, a source told HollywoodLife that he, Beth’s stepdaughter Lyssa Chapman, 32, and the rest of the family feel as if Beth is still with them, like she’s an “angel” looking over their shoulders. With all the love shared at her Colorado memorial, Beth would be smiling knowing that she touched so many lives in such a positive way.