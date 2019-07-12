Hollywood Life

R. Kelly, 52, Arrested & Taken Into Custody On Sex Trafficking Charges In Chicago — Report

R. Kelly
R. Kelly is now facing charges of ‘child porn and obstruction of obstruction of justice’ as of July 11, after already being charged with 11 counts of sexual abuse in May.

The charges keep piling on for R. Kelly, 52. Despite pleading not guilty to 11 felonies for sexual abuse in June and an attempt to defend his name in an explosive interview with CBS in March, the R&B singer was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges in Chicago on July 11, TMZ reported. The charges are part of a 13-count indictment from the Northern District of Illinois, which specifically include charges of “child porn and obstruction of justice,” spokesperson Joseph Fitzpatrick from The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District told the outlet. HollywoodLife has reached out to Kelly’s rep for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

R. Kelly was already sitting on five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and two counts of criminal sexual assault that were handed over to him at the end of May.

