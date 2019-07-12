Porsha Williams Shows Off Her ‘Baby Boss’ Pilar, 3 Mos., Living Her Best Life In Onesie & Head Wrap

Pilar Jhena doesn’t only have a striking resemblance to her parents Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley, but also…the Godfather? That’s what Porsha pointed out in this ‘wise’ photo of her adorable infant!

While we can’t imagine baby Pilar Jhena uttering the line “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse,” she made a face that her mom Porsha Williams, 38, couldn’t refuse taking a photo of! The three-month-old infant looked thoughtful while sitting in her carseat, which Porsha couldn’t help but poke fun at and throw in a reference to The Godfather in a July 12 Instagram post. “Peace Be unto you 🙏🏾,” The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wrote, adding the hashtags #WiseBaby, #BabyBoss and #GodFather. Indeed, PJ looked like a baby boss with her aquamarine head wrap, gold bracelet and white onesie that featured bold font!

Once again, Porsha’s comments section was filled with fans who pointed out PJ’s endearing resemblance to her dad, Dennis McKinley. “She is her daddy twin!!!!” one such fan wrote, while another person commented, “She is her Dad’s twin. She looks so much like him. Too Cute.” You don’t have to tell him twice! Dennis reposted a different photo of Pilar riding in her carseat on July 11, and pointed out which traits his mini me inherited from him: “Eyebrows, Dimples Daddy! Everything else Momma ❤️😍🥰 @pilarjhena.”

Despite Dennis’ friendly shout-out to Porsha, the two have reportedly split ahead of their planned New Year’s Eve 2019 wedding. In May, rumors swirled that Dennis allegedly cheated with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward, which both parties denied — Sincerely even claimed she had never met The Original Hot Dog Factory business owner! By June 19, fans noticed that Porsha was no longer following Dennis on Instagram — she still isn’t, as of July 12. The next day (June 20), reports surfaced that Porsha and Dennis officially called off their engagement and relationship.

Despite her reported breakup, Porsha hasn’t slacked on updating her ‘gram (and PJ’s) with adorable baby photos and videos. Before sharing the “baby boss” picture above, the Bravo star shared a clip of her mini me rocking three little ponytails on July 11. Porsha is the best social media manager!