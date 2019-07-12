See Pic
Hollywood Life

Olivia Culpo Shows Off Incredible Figure In Skintight Jumpsuit While Attending SI Swimsuit Open Call

Olivia Culpo rocked Chanel on Chanel to mingle with auditionees at the SI Swimsuit Open casting call, where she made one lucky model cry by handing her the coveted ‘Golden Ticket.’

Olivia Culpo, 27, assumed the role of Willy Wonka at the SI Swimsuit open casting call in Miami Beach, FL on July 12. But instead of donning a purple suit and top hat, Miss Universe 2012 visited W South Beach hotel in a tweed jersey jumpsuit from Chanel, accessorizing with a round crossbody purse and double “C” hoop earrings from the same luxury label. She topped off the glam ensemble with a braided ponytail and metallic gold pumps, and the color of her heels were fitting — she handed out a “Golden Ticket” to one lucky model who could properly answer, “Why are you here and what would you do with the platform?”

The “Golden Ticket” allowed one woman to cut to the very front of the line, and the winner started tearing up when Olivia made her selection. Olivia shared a video from the sweet moment to her Instagram, writing, “Best part of @si_swimsuit open casting today!!!!!! Meeting this angel Nour!!! If anyone knows her handle let me know so I can tag :).” She can certainly relate with the model-on-the-rise — not too long ago, Olivia made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut in 2018, and returned to the publication’s glossy pages the following year.

Ahead of the big day, Olivia touched down in Miami on July 11 and dazzled in a ruffled pink mini dress designed by Antonio Berardi. With its cinched waist, combined with Olivia’s slicked-back hair, the model and influencer looked very vogue.

Before getting down to work, Olivia enjoyed a getaway to Cabo where she was seen holding hands with Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, 23, as we reported on July 10! The two have been linked to one another since April, but it was the first time they were pictured together — engaging in PDA, nonetheless.