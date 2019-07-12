Nicki Minaj Slams Fan Who Claims She’d ‘Never’ Support Other Female Rappers Like Cardi B Does: ‘Clown Tingz’

Nicki Minaj may refer to herself as ‘Queen,’ but that doesn’t mean she’s unwilling to help other ‘MCs’ ascend the throne like Cardi B! The ‘Barbie Tingz’ rapper even had proof.

Nicki Minaj, 36, should write a follow-up to “Barbie Tingz” called “Clown Tingz,” because that’s what she called a ridiculous tweet from a hater on July 12. Nicki was unwillingly dragged into a conversation about popular female rappers supporting smaller MCs after record producer Jermaine Dupri, 46, dissed rappers like Nicki and Cardi B, 26, by saying they’re all “like strippers rapping” in an interview with People (per The Shade Room). Cardi snapped right back in an Instagram video, saying she raps about her “pu**y” because it’s her “best friend” and later ranted, “There’s a lot of female rappers that be rapping they a** off and don’t be talking about they pu**y and don’t be talking about getting down and dirty, and y’all don’t be supporting them.” For reference, she named the rappers Tierra Whack, Rapsody, Kamaiyah, and Chika.

One Twitter user especially approved of Cardi’s supportive PSA, because the fan tweeted in a since-deleted post, “Nicki would never….😂 I’m so here for Cardi supporting these women in the industry. Y’all love to act like the only female MCs are the ones taking off they [sic] clothes. There is a diversity of artists out there. You just have to be willing to find them and support them!” The critic clearly didn’t do any homework before firing off that tweet.

“Clown tingz. Keep my d**k out y’all mouth. 6 days ago NICKI started posting DIFF FEMALE RAPPERS ON HER PAGE. Btchs who write raps & respect an authentic come up. Yesterday y’all started this clown convo. Don’t fkn mention me. I’m the fkng GOAT. anybody who don’t know that 🖕,” Nicki tweeted. And, mic drop. Nicki has been posting a series of videos featuring up-and-coming rappers laying down their own lines over the beat from Nicki’s “Megatron” track since July 6. Some of these shout-outs include talented dancers, as part of Nicki’s #megatronchallenge.

Nicki even pointed out that her hater was once a fan! She pulled out the clown emoji after digging up the fan’s alleged tweet from 2014, which read, “They always just pull some s**t out they hats just so they can have someone to go up against my girl Nicki.” Well, this is awkward. Anyways, we’re approaching 2020, so it’s frankly boring to still pit Nicki against Cardi — they’ve left their days of social media feuding behind in 2018!