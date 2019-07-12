Martha Hunt: Why She Had ‘A Great Time’ Beating Wells Adams & More ‘Bachelor’ Stars On ‘Family Feud’

The Victoria’s Secret Angels beat out the men of ‘Bachelor’ Nation on Celebrity Family Feud. Model Martha Hunt reveals how they had so much fun against the ‘tough competition.’

In one of the best looking Celebrity Family Feud‘s ever, a team made up of Victoria’s Secret Angels came out on top of five men from Bachelor Nation. The beauties ended up winning $25,000 for Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Angel Martha Hunt, 30, tells us EXCLUSIVELY how much fun they had, and how she was a little starstruck. “We all had such a great time! The Bachelor guys were all great sports and tough competition. I’ve been a fan of their show for so long so it was fun to go against the guys and I recognized all of them!” Martha reveals.

Her team included fellow Angels Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Lais Ribeiro, and Sara Sampaio. They squared off against Wells Adams, Wills Reid, Eric Bigger, Blake Horstmann, and Jason Tartick. Martha said her team actually practiced ahead of time so that they were prepared and it was Sara who was the fiercest competitor “but in the best way! Her Portuguese fire came out! All the girls were great, and we practiced together on an app before the show filmed.”

Martha topped Celebrity Family Feud Fast Money record, notching up 197 out of a possible 200 points with her 5 answers in 40 seconds. That meant Jasmine only needed to get three points to win the Angels the $25,000 prize. “I was totally in shock! I saw commotion and producers scrambling, but the thought of breaking that record did not occur to me until Steve Harvey announced it during our filming! It was so exciting and definitely not something I was expecting.” Steve revealed on the show that Martha had nailed all of the number one answers on the survey.

Martha looked absolutely gorgeous on the episode, rocking a bright yellow pantsuit. When it was her turn at the podium she went up against Eric, who she motioned to come in for a hug then denied him at the last minute. They still made flirty eyes at each other as Steve asked their question “What is something you do on a range?” Eric buzzed first with “hike” which wasn’t in the top six. Martha then got to answer and said “shoot,” which was number one with 47 responses. Unfortunately her team ended up striking out and the Bachelor men got the steal and won with the correct answer “golf.” But the ladies turned the tables and made it to the Fast Money round.