Lil Wayne Shocks Fans By Seemingly Quitting Blink 182 Tour After Walking Offstage Mid-Set

UPDATE: Lil Wayne has tweeted that he is NOT quitting the Blink 182 tour. “Yesterday was krazy! But I want all my fans to know I won’t be quitting this tour! I’m having too much fun with my bros blink-182. Bangor,ME See you tomorrow!” he wrote in a message, the day after walking off stage mid-show.

All the small things are getting to Lil Wayne, apparently! The rapper walked off stage after performing a few songs at Thursday’s concert in Bristow, Virginia, and revealed to the crowd he wasn’t enjoying himself on the Blink 182 tour. “I just want the people to know, if you’re wondering, please forgive me, but I am so-not used to performing to a crowd… and there’s not too many… that’s not my swag,” the “Uproar” rapper told the crowd, cutting a song short. “I’m not sure how long I’m gonna be able to do this tour, but make some noise for Blink 182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night, though. Let’s go.”

Lil Wayne apparently walked off stage after a short 20 minute set, and several fans posted videos of his declaration on Twitter. He reportedly performed five or six songs, including a few more after his short speech, and has yet to make a statement on his comments. Blink 182 also has remained silent on the matter and went on to perform their set without a hitch. According to attendees, the show brought out 7,000 people, at the 25,000 capacity Jiffy Lube Live venue; however, many have also claimed the torrential downpour in the area left people in extreme traffic and unable to make it to the concert.

DC-based radio host Jordan Pascale tweeted the news from the scene, writing, “I think Lil Wayne just quit the Blink 182 tour. (Yes, that’s the same show) Played for like 20 mins.” Another attendee shared a video of Lil Wayne’s speech, writing, “So, I went to see Lil Wayne & Blink–182 last night….sad that Lil Wayne dipped early and said this…”

So, I went to see Lil Wayne & Blink-182 last night….sad that Lil Wayne dipped early and said this: pic.twitter.com/lKaS6tqP2U — Coolio Jones ✨ (@SpotlessMinddd_) July 12, 2019

Weezy is still scheduled to appear on tour with Blink 182 for several more stops, with a show on coming up Saturday, July 13 at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Maine. Following that, there’s a Cuyahoga Falls, OH stop on Tuesday, July 16 at the Blossom Music Center and several more dates through September. Talk about creating an uproar…