Yet another ‘Old Town Road’ remix has arrived. This time, Lil Nas X enlisted rapper Young Thug & ‘Yodel Kid’ Mason Ramsey to bring new life to the track!

Get ready to take another ride down the “Old Town Road. Three Months after Lil Nas X, 20, enlisted Billy Ray Cyrus, 57, for a re-make of his controversial track, he shared a second remix with the world. The rapper/singer dropped his most recent reboot at the stroke of midnight on July 12 and it featured none other than Young Thug and the “Yodel Kid” Mason Ramsey. With all three artists taking turns on verses, fans are loving the eclectic mix of musicians on the viral track. “Thug and Mason Ramsey remix got me BACK on the Old Town Road Wave. @LilNasX gonna be number 1 forever!!!!” one fan wrote on Twitter after taking a listen.

There’s even a visual to coincide with the remix’s release, which shows all four artists in bobble head form. When their respective verse arrives, their animated persona flashes on-screen as they sing the lyrics. While Thugger’s verse was flawless, it was the Mason’s ryhmes that really stole the show. Fans could NOT get over the 12-year-olds rap skills. “Mason’s verse was one of the hardest I’ve heard this year deadass 😔,” one person wrote.

Clearly, Lil Nas isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. He rose to fame with the initial release of his famed track, which had the internet up in arms due to its controversial run on the Billboard music charts. Fans were fuming after Lil Nas X was taken off the country music charts because his song wasn’t quite country enough. However, it only propelled him further into the spotlight! His song went on to reach No. 1 atop the Billboard Hot 100.

Following the massive success of “Old Town Road” Nas even linked up with Cardi B for a track. The two stars teamed up for a song, “Rodeo” off of Lil Nas’ first ever album release, which dropped on June 21. The budding rapper just keeps the hits coming. Listen to his latest take on “Old Town Road” for yourself, above!