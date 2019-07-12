Exclusive Interview
Laurie Hernandez Raves Over U.S. Women’s Soccer Team For Speaking Up About Equal Pay: ‘I Agree With It 100%’

Laurie Hernandez on the red carpet at the 2019 Nick Kids Choice Sports Awards
Laurie Hernandez is beyond proud of the U.S. Women’s Soccer team for using their big win to shine light on equal pay! Now, she tells HollywoodLife that she wants to keep the conversation going, and it’s time to ‘hold people accountable.’

Laurie Hernandez is wise beyond her years. The 19-year-old olympic gymnast believes the conversation about equal pay “definitely needs to happen,” she told HollywoodLife at the Nickelodean Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles on July 11. And, Laurie commended the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team for using their World Cup winning platform to push for change.

“I mean, the fact that they were able to take a stand and have something as big as winning, and you use that as a platform to speak out about something that you are passionate about like equal pay, I agree with it 100%,” she said. “I think being able to have a voice and have a platform — part of that responsibility is using it and that is exactly what the women’s soccer team did!”

Now, Laurie says it’s time for everyone to build on that platform the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team created. “Let’s keep that conversation going,” Laurie proclaimed. “Let’s hold people accountable and just make sure that you let people speak and hear you!”

US Women's Soccer team's parade in New York

The U.S. women’s soccer team, with Megan Rapinoe at the center, celebrating  at City Hall after a parade, celebrating their World Cup win in New York on July 10, 2019. (Photo credit: Shutterstock) 