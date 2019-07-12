Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Insane Figure In See-Through Bodysuit For New Skincare Promo

Hot mama! Kylie Jenner dared to bare in her new ad for Kylie Skin, wearing nothing but a fishnet bodysuit while lotioning and exfoliating her body.

Now this is how you do skincare! Kylie Jenner is literally glowing in the latest ad for her Kylie Skin line, in which she poses and preens while showing off her latest collection, Kylie Skin Summer. In the glorious video, captioned “She feels like Summer”, Kylie is bronzed and beautiful, wearing nothing but a fishnet thing(?) that you could technically call a bodysuit. The “outfit” doesn’t cover an inch of her skin, showing off her flatter than flat abs, toned shoulders and arms, and flawless booty. Her chest only stays covered by her strategically placed arm. When you’re promoting skincare products, flaunting your impeccable skin is obviously the right way to go. The Summer collection appears to consist of body lotion, body scrub, and a refreshing body mist. Watch Kylie’s new kylie Skin video HERE.

We haven’t heard too much about Kylie Skin since the controversy following the brand’s first launch. Kylie was criticized for the products, which used ingredients that some consumers branded as too harsh for skin. While Kylie’s been hard at work at her beauty empire behind the scenes, she’s also been focusing on family. In fact, she’s been thinking about having a second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, a source close to the makeup magnate told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie has always said she’d love to get pregnant before 2019 is done, so nobody would be surprised if she was. There was actually a moment this spring where she thought she was pregnant, but it ended up being a false alarm. She and Travis are not necessarily trying, but if it happens, it happens, and they’d be elated.”

The Billionaire just appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, but she wasn’t actually the focus of that shoot. Her one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, was! The baby’s first magazine cover also starred her grandma, Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner. The three generations of Jenner women all donned leopard outfits for the shoot. Stormi wore an adorable, leopard sundress, while Kylie rocked a leopard blouse, stockings, and sunglasses to accent a black ensemble. Chic!