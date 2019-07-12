Khloe Kardashian Reveals She & Daughter True, 14 Mos., Talk To Her Late Dad Robert ‘Every Night’

Khloe Kardashian has shared that she keeps her late dad Robert Kardashian Sr. alive by praying to him ‘all the time’ and makes sure to include her daughter True through the spiritual process.

On the new episode of Khloe Kardashian‘s Revenge Body, she opens up about how she lost her beloved father Robert Kardashian Sr. when she was only 19, but that she keeps him alive by praying to him along with the granddaughter he never met, True Thompson, 14 months. In a sneak peek, two show participants, twins Amber and Ashley come in to meet Khloe and she asked them why they came on the show. “We’re here because we had a lot of things happen to us when we were growing up, and I feel like it sort of put us down for a while,” they began.

They reveal their dad passed away when they were 13 and that it was due to esophageal cancer. Khloe’s dad passed away from the same disease in 2003 after just an eight week battle from the time he was diagnosed. “Oh my God. My dad had that when I was 19. It’s a rare cancer and it’s a very fast cancer,” Khloe responded.

One of the twins explained, “There’s no one that can take your spot as your dad. I wish that he was still here to this day, but he’s here in spirit. I talk to him, still. Some people might think it’s weird, but I talk to him.” Khloe then opened up, “I still talk to my dad all the time, every night. Me and my daughter, we pray to him, we talk to him, so I’m a big believer of that.”

As if the twins’ heartbreak wasn’t sad enough, they lost their mom to alcoholism six years after their dad died. “Six years later, it hit October, around the time that she usually got pretty sad about my dad’s death,” Amber recounted. “She was just not herself, and I remember I was getting ready to go out with a couple of my friends and I got an outfit. I was like, ‘How does it look?’ She goes, ‘Oh, it’s good. I’m just going to go lay down.’ Fifteen minutes later, I found her passed out on her bed.”

“Her death certificate says chronic alcoholism,” Ashley added through tears. “It just still doesn’t seem real, and it’s going to be two years, while Amber said “A bond with your mom is something really different. And not having her here, like, you just feel done sometimes.”

Khloe sweetly comforted the girls, telling them “I try, with every negative experience, to find what did I learn from that? What did that teach me? You know, at least I had 19 amazing years with my dad, and I have the best memories.” She added “You’re allowed to be sad and you should mourn, but the more we live in our past, it just hinders from any personal growth. Because we’re not focusing on the moment right now.”

You can watch the whole episode when Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian airs this Sunday, July 13 at 9pm ET on E!.