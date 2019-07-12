Kenya Moore Shares Adorable Family Photo After Confirming Her ‘RHOA’ Return

Kenya Moore’s latest family photo is too cute for words! The reality star shared a rare snap with her hubby and their adorable 8-month old baby, Brooklyn.

There’s nothing like a little family bonding time! Kenya Moore, 48, was sure to fit some into her busy schedule on July 12 and even documented the moment on Instagram for fans to see. The RHOA star took to Instagram with an adorable shot of herself posing with hubby, Marc Daly, and their baby girl, Brooklyn Doris Daly. Their adorable little one rocked a cute pink onesie in her snapshot, and both her parents were beaming as they sat next to her. We may not get family photos from Kenya very often, but when we do, they’re well worth the wait!

It’s hard to believe that Kenya’s adorable daughter is already nearly eight months old. When she hit the seven month marker on June 19, her famous mom shared the sweetest tribute post. The little one was seen eating her toes in a hilarious clip shared to Kenya’s social media. Then, two weeks later, the mother-daughter duo hit the beach together and were looking picture perfect as they caught some rays! Kenya – who wore a gorgeous yellow bikini in the pic – captioned the Instagram photo, “Forever kind of love 💕 @thebrooklyndaly.”

While we always love to see snapshots of baby Brooklyn, Kenya’s fans received some equally as sweet news from her this month. The reality star is officially returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a full-time cast member when season 12 premieres later this year! Bravo was first to confirm the news on Instagram, July 10, writing, “Kenya Moore is officially twirling back to #RHOA!”, alongside a closeup photo of the new mother. While HollywoodLife previously confirmed Kenya’s return back in May, it fans were thrilled to see the big news confirmed in writing.

Is it just us, or does baby Brooklyn get cuter with each passing day? We are loving this sweet snap and are more excited than ever for Kenya to make her Real Housewives return.