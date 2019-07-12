Kenya Moore ‘Excited’ To Be Returning To ‘RHOA’: ‘She Was Made For Reality TV’

A source close to production EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kenya Moore feels about returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’

After Kenya Moore, 48, took a break from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she’s returning to the show and can’t wait. A source close to production of the show EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife, “Kenya Moore is so excited to be returning to RHOA,” the source said.

“She missed the show and is having a great time connecting again with all the ladies and spending more time with them,” the insider revealed. “Kenya knows that she was made for reality TV and is so excited to share her life with viewers again. Kenya is keeping it real and not holding anything back at all yet again. She can’t wait to show Brooklyn off to all the viewers.”

Her baby, Brooklyn Daly, was born on Nov. 6, 2018. Kenya has kept her followers in-the-know of her baby’s life through social media, sharing pics and videos of the sweet baby girl. “She’s truly enjoying spending time with Porsha [Williams, 38, another housewife on RHOA] who is also a new mommy,” the source added. “The girls laugh at how far they’ve come in their friendship and how close they are. She’s also loving spending time with Kandi [Burruss, 43] and Cynthia [Bailey, 52].”

We’re so excited to see more of Kenya, and see how she navigates motherhood on camera! We know she’ll add a ton of drama to the season, and Brooklyn will add a ton of cuteness – we can’t wait!