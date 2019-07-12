Kenny Chesney Drops Catchy Summer Anthem ‘Tip Of My Tongue’ Co-Written By Ed Sheeran

Kenny Chesney’s new track, ‘Tip Of My Tongue,’ is the perfect kick-off to his next era of music! With the help of Ed Sheeran, the song is an instant bop.

And just like that, your country summer anthem has arrived. Kenny Chesney, 51, released a brand new track, “Tip Of My Tongue” on July 12, and it just might be one of his catchiest yet! The song was co-written by pop superstar Ed Sheeran and it’s an instant ear-worm. Fans are loving the breezy new song and were sure to send it high praise on Twitter after its release. The song has a beachy feel and romantic lyrics, and is perfect for your summer playlist.

Apparently, it was Kenny’s frequent collaborator Ross Copperman, to bring Ed into the mix. “The way creativity works in creative people is so different, but it’s always exciting,” Kenny said of working with the pop star, according to a press release.”As a co-writer with a new writer, it’s one of the most fun sessions I’ve done in a long time,” he adds. “I get why people love working with him.”

Then, in the days leading up to the release, Kenny gushed even more about working with his collaborator. “With all the great songs that have been written in this town, I think you always want to do something a little different. There’s this moment when you look at someone and you know they contain everything. You want to know everything, consume everything about them. It’s why we say ‘It’s a long way down,’ because you want to know it all,” he said on Instagram. “I wrote this with two guys that I really respect as songwriters, @rosscopperman and @teddysphotos. The way creativity works in creative people is so different, but it’s always exciting. It’s one of the most fun sessions I’ve done in a long time,” he added.

“Tip of My Tongue” will be Chesney’s first single from a forthcoming new album. Take a listen to the track in its entirety, above! The song comes on the same day that Ed released new music of his own. The crooner dropped his new record, No.6 Collaborations Project at midnight on July 12.