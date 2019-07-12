Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Mathers, looked super sexy when she showed off a neon green bra underneath a see-through white crop top.

Hailie Mathers, 23, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and the daughter of Eminem, 46, just posted a seriously sexy selfie on Instagram. Hailie posted three selfies of herself rocking a chic outfit featuring high-waisted brown khaki pants which were skin-tight and hugged her curvaceous frame perfectly. She paired the bottoms with a tiny white cropped wife-beater tank top that had a quote written across the front and was completely sheer. Under the tank top, Hailie chose to wear a bright neon green lacy bralette, which was on full display under her shirt. She topped her look off with a pair of black sneakers and gorgeous glam. For her glam, Hailie left her dark brunette hair down, sleek, and straight, tucked behind her back, while a dark brown smokey eye and matte brown lip completed her look.

Hailie is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and the star loves a good crop top. Just back in May, Hailie was in Nashville for a friend’s bachelorette party, when she opted to wear a black crop top that was super short, it was almost like a bralette, paired with high-waisted shorts. The top tied in the front and put her rock hard abs on full display, while the shorts were loose against her toned legs.

It’s no secret that Hailie has an insanely toned figure and is always flaunting her abs in crop tops or bikinis, and the star even took to her Instagram on April 26 to share her exact workout routine. Not only did Hailie share the exact steps to achieve her toned physique, she posted videos of herself doing the exact workouts. Included in her workout routine are push-ups, squats with dumbbells, cable chest flys, cable wood chops, and weighted glute bridges.

We loved Hailie’s outfit and it’s right on trend, considering neon is the hottest trend of the summer that all of the celebrities have been wearing.