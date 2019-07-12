Surprise! Chris Pratt turned up at several bars in Nashville on June 11 to deliver a musical performance. Bar hoppers got the ultimate treat when the actor hit the stage to perform a slew of country classics.

Chris Pratt goes country? The Parks and Recreation actor stopped by several bars in Nashville, Tennessee on July 11 to perform some fan favorite country tunes. The out-of-the-blue performance was a total surprise to bar-goes in music city that night, who were elated to see the star hit the stage! Chris made his rounds throughout the city but started out at Robert’s Western World in the downtown district, where he wowed the crowd with his take on Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.” Of course, fans filled the internet with video clips of the surprise performance!

The 40-year-old actor then made his way to the city’s iconic Tootsie’s venue where he delivered yet another performance. The Guardians Of The Galaxy star proceeded to break out with a rendition of Garth Brooks’ hit “Papa Loved Mama.” Fans could hardly believe that the A-lister showed randomly showed up for their casual Thursday night out. “Yall my mom is in nashville rn and she’s at a bar and CHRIS PRATT just got on stage and started singing,” one fan said when sharing a video of the moment.

Even the venue could hardly believe their special surprise guest. “Look who decided to stop by!” Tootsie’s wrote when sharing a photo of Chris to their Instagram story. “What we love about Nashville, Tennessee,” they said.

yall my mom is in nashville rn and she’s at a bar and CHRIS PRATT just got on stage and started singing JDNDNDNFNFNNFN pic.twitter.com/D6AaKHTM2o — amanda (@trademarkrunt) July 12, 2019

Chris’ big night out in Nashville comes just four weeks after he tied the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger on June 8, 2019. As a married man, Chris is still out here living his best life! There’s no word on whether Katherine was in attendance at the impromptu performance.