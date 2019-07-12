Beyonce: Why She’s Convinced She Could Win An Oscar For New ‘Lion King’ Song ‘Spirit’

Beyoncé’s new song ‘Spirit’ in ‘The Lion King’ may be the first Academy Award for the famous songstress.

Beyoncé is one of the biggest stars in the world, and her upcoming role in The Lion King may just earn her an Oscar – or at least she hopes! “Beyonce is proud and overjoyed for The Lion King to come out and she just loves her work on her new song ‘Spirit,'” a source close to Beyoncé told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows that it’s going to be in the discussion for award season and she would be honored and feel very blessed to be nominated and win multiple awards for the song.”

“But, just as nice as it is to be nominated, let’s be honest, people want to win and Beyoncé wants to win the Oscar for ‘Spirit‘ and actually expects to win for the song,” the source added. “She didn’t become Beyoncé thinking she couldn’t do something and she is convinced that she will be having a really great night when the Oscars come around next year.”

The Lion King was released on July 9, 2019 and premiered in Los Angeles, California. Beyoncé stunned on the carpet in a black long-sleeved dress with silver embellishments and a flowing sheer bottom. She wore a silver necklace and earrings, as well as silver and black high heels. She had her hair back, and looked like an absolute goddess. We can’t wait to see how Beyonceé makes the character of Nala her own, and we’ll be rooting for her come awards season, for sure!