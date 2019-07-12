Some of our favorite celebrities were out & about this week at a ton of different events looking drop-dead-gorgeous & we rounded the best dressed stars!

This week was jam-packed with events all over the world and some of our favorite celebrities stepped out looking flawless in their outfits. Beyonce, 37, was our number one best dressed star this week as she looked stunning at the at the LA premiere of Disney’s live-action version of The Lion King on Tuesday, July 9. Beyonce stole the show at the premiere when she arrived in a custom Alexander McQueen crystal embellished tuxedo dress with long black fringe hanging down her legs covered in crystals. She topped her braless plunging dress off with a stunning diamond necklace, chandelier earrings, and gorgeous crystal embellished ankle-strap sandals.

Aside from Beyonce, another one of our favorite stars who opted to wear sparkles this week was Priyanka Chopra, 36. The gorgeous actress left The Ritz Carlton Hotel in London on Sunday, July 7, when she rocked a sparkly gold number. For the occasion, Priyanka opted to wear head-to-toe gold, rocking a high-waisted flowy pleated Ulla Johnson Skirt with a matching halter top with a turtleneck tucked in. The entire outfit was metallic gold with sparkly fabric and she accessorized her look with a pair of metallic gold strappy Alexandre Birman Shanty Sandals and a white Stalvey 1.7 Mini Beauty Case.

Two of our favorite looks from this week came from the 27th annual ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Sandra Bullock, 54, looked fabulous in a skintight black tuxedo. The jacket featured a seriously plunging V-neckline, which Sandra opted to go braless under, showing off ample cleavage. The jacket was super cropped, cinching in her tiny waist, while two chunky gold buttons fastened it closed. She paired the jacket with high-waisted skinny leg trousers that were cropped to the ankle and hugged her toned legs perfectly, while she topped her look off with a pair of black strappy René Caovilla Serpiana Satin Sandals that featured a bedazzled gold snake across the front. Meanwhile, Lindsey Vonn, 34, looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a skintight sparkling silver gown with a low-cut scoop-neckline and a plunging slit on the side that showed off her toned legs.

There were so many other fabulous looks this week from Emily Blunt's pink cutout Elie Saab Spring 2018 dress to Ciara's sexy black Alexander Vauthier cutout gown – there were just too many amazing outfits.