Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & 3 Other Reps For Attacking Nancy Pelosi

Whoopi Goldberg had a message for the freshmen congresswomen, like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who are feuding with Nancy Pelosi: respect your elders!

Whoopi Goldberg “has a problem” with the freshmen congresswomen criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The View cohost launched into a passioned defense of Pelosi during a discussion about Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s recent interview with The Washington Post, in which she called Pelosi “disrespectful” for mocking four women of color — herself, and Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley — for their influence on Twitter. “All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” Pelosi told The New York Times in a story published July 7. “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”

“When these comments first started, I kind of thought that she was keeping the progressive flank at more of an arm’s distance in order to protect more moderate members, which I understood,” Ocasio-Cortez told The Washington Post in response. “But the persistent singling out — it got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful — the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color.” Pressley called Pelosi’s comments “demoralizing,” but told the paper that she was more focused on how her words would affect her constituents. “I am worried about the signal that it sends to people I speak to and for, who sent me here with a mandate, and how it affects them.”

Whoopi dismissed the congresswomen‘s concerns about the House Speaker and race, instead criticizing them for not paying props to the female politicians who came before them. “I have a problem with how all these young women started out, when they were accusing older Democrats like myself of not getting what needed to be done in the country,” Whoopi said during the July 11 episode. “They started saying ‘you haven’t done this.’ I don’t think this had to do with color, I think this is more BS. Really, Nancy and [Democratic California Senator Dianne] Feinstein have all been there a zillion years by themselves, fighting this cause of making life better! I don’t know what happens to people, but please remember that all you young people — you are on the shoulder of a whole bunch of people who came before you!”

Co-host Joy Behar suggested that the congresswomen, Pelosi included, should instead stick together to focus on a common enemy. “Bottom line for these ladies — keep your eye on the prize. We’re trying to get [President Donald] Trump out of office,” She said, to applause. “Everyone around him is corrupt, and so many people are corrupt around the guy. It’s been a very very difficult two years. I wake up every morning and there’s anxiety and stress. And that is the reason we stick together, to get him out.”