Miley Cyrus Admits She’s Still ‘Attracted To Women’ Amidst ‘Unique’ Marriage To Liam Hemsworth

Even though Miley Cyrus is married to a man, she confirmed in a new interview that she’s 100 percent still ‘sexually attracted to women.’

Miley Cyrus, 26, is openly pansexual, which means that gender and sex are not determining factors in her attraction to others, and that has not changed even though she’s now married to Liam Hemsworth. “I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married,” Miley admitted in the new issue of Elle. “By my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think I’m at home in a f***ing apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”

She went onto explain that her decision to settle down with Liam was made because she chose to be with the best “partner” for her. “This is the person I feel has my back the most,” she said. “I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.” She added that her parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, have also always been “partners,” rather than “husband and wife,” which she admires.

Miley married Liam at the end of 2018 in a super low-key ceremony after their Malibu home burned down in the California wildfires. They first got together in 2009, and got engaged in 2012. However, they split one year later. During the time that they were broken up, Miley briefly dated a woman, Stella Maxwell. Then, she and Liam got back together at the very end of 2015 and have been going strong ever since.

In a 2016 interview, Miley first came out as pansexual. “My whole life, I didn’t understand my own gender and my own sexuality,” she said. “I always hated the word ‘bisexual’ because that’s even putting me in a box. I don’t ever think about someone being a boy or someone being a girl.”