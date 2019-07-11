Lisa Vanderpump Returning To Film ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Disastrous ‘RHOBH’ Season

Lisa Vanderpump had a tough time after her mom passed and leaving the ‘RHOBH’ but she’s looking forward to return for filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ and moving forward.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, is currently in London for the funeral of her mom Jean Vanderpump who tragically passed away on June 17 at the age of 84. The British restaurateur also announced her 9-year stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had come to an end via an Instagram video ahead of the finale on July 9. So it’s no wonder that with all this going on, Lisa is looking forward to getting back to work and to continue shooting with her other hit Bravo show, Vanderpump Rules. “Lisa Vanderpump was unhappy with how she is closing her Housewives chapter as she felt attacked again by her now former cast mates and barely anything was shown of her,” a source close to the star EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.

“However, Lisa is doing the best she can in England currently with husband Ken Todd by her side. Lisa is relieved to finally know what caused her mother’s death and is happy to be out of the country as the finale of RHOBH aired,” the insider explained. “She honestly had no interest in watching given that barely anything from Vanderpump Vegas (her latest restaurant and bar inside Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas) was shown and she feels the women were so unkind to her. Lisa will return back to the states this weekend and soon will be heading to Vegas to film Vanderpump Rules at Vanderpump Vegas. She’s putting a lot of her focus and energy there right now. (Being) busy is good for the mind for her and that’s why she’s going to be throwing herself right back into working.”

As we reported earlier, Lisa revealed the cause of her mom’s tragic passing was due to a DVT, which stands for deep vein thrombosis, or “a blood clot that forms in a vein deep in the body.” Jean’s cause of death had previously remained confidential, but a troll who suggested that Lisa’s mom was left to “rot” in a nursing home forced LVP to speak up. “How dare you?! My mother died suddenly of DVT you vile woman,” the SUR Restaurant owner tweeted on June 30.

I didn’t watch obviously,but the army at my house looking after my furry people did, and I heard from all of you about the nastiness once again.

I am in London for my mother’s funeral, I hope that after this awful year I can start life again.#RHOBH #9yrs

Love Lisa Ken & Giggy pic.twitter.com/qwY8eoe9n8 — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) July 10, 2019

Lisa also shared the farewell tribute to her time on RHOBH with an Instagram video she posted on July 9. She shared various moments from her nine seasons on the show. “The Pump has left the building,” the overlaying text on the video read. “Thank you to all of you for your support for 9 years. #rhobh,” the text continued. Meanwhile Lisa, who recently returned to aid a charity close to her heart, Project Angel Food, took to Twitter on July 10 and responded to the RHOBH finale where Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna recounted their awkward run-ins with the SUR owner.

“I didn’t watch obviously, but the army at my house looking after my furry people did, and I heard from all of you about the nastiness once again. I am in London for my mother’s funeral, I hope that after this awful year I can start life again,” the SUR owner tweeted, adding the hashtags, “RHOBH” and “9 years”. LVP shared a photo with Ken and their dog Giggy, and signed off on her tweet with, “Love Lisa Ken & Giggy”.