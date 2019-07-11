Larsa Pippen, 45, Rocks Daring Red Hot Unitard On Night Out In Beverly Hills – See Pic

Larsa Pippen looked like a ‘Baywatch’ babe while heading out to dinner in Beverly Hills, wearing a sexy red unitard that left little to the imagination.

Larsa Pippen made sure all eyes were on her when heading out to dinner in Beverly Hills on July 10. There was no way she could be missed in a skin-tight bright red unitard. It was sleeveless and thigh-high, showing off the 45-year-old’s incredible legs. While it featured a zipper up the front that started at waist-level, she left it nearly up to her neck and didn’t flaunt any cleavage. Being such a pal of the Kardashians, Larsa wore a pair of clear Yeezy heeled mules to help support Kanye West‘s brand.

On her girls night out Larsa broke out some serious bling with a diamond necklace and bracelets. She carried her belongings in a clear bag with a black and white plastic handle and wore her hair in gorgeous tight curls. Her husband Scottie Pippen, 53, is one lucky guy because Larsa’s incredible figure in the form-fitting unitard has never looked better.

While Larsa turned 45 on July 6, the Kardashian-Jenner clan threw her a huge birthday party at celeb hotspot Craig’s on June 29. All five Kar-Jenner sisters showed their love as well as their killer bodies in tight mini-dresses. Kim, 38, wore a skintight, bright green dress with a yellow oval design while Kourtney, 40, rocked a right purple lingerie-style number with black lace accents. Kylie, 21, donned a tight red number that like Kim’s had a high neckline. Khloe, 38, opted for a LBD and Kendall, 23, wore a silk button down number. To get all five Kar-Jenner sisters in one place for a dinner shows how much they love Larsa.

No wonder the sisters are so loyal to Larsa as she was the first person to break the news to them about Tristan Thompson‘s hookup with Kylie’s now ex BFF Jordan Woods, 21. In an interview with the Hollywood Unlocked [UNCENSORED] podcast on June 24. “I called Kim. She didn’t believe me — she was like, ‘No way. There’s no way,’” Larsa said on the podcast. “Then we called Kourtney and Kourtney was like, ‘Yeah, I believe it.’”

When asked why Kourtney was so willing to believe it, Larsa admitted that there were times in the past when being around Jordyn and Tristan didn’t feel right. “Because there were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling. And Kourtney was in that room,” she explained.