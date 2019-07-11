See Pic
Hollywood Life

Larsa Pippen, 45, Rocks Daring Red Hot Unitard On Night Out In Beverly Hills – See Pic

All Access/BACKGRID
Ashley Graham proudly shows off her voluptuous figure alongside her sister in the new Swimsuits For All summer collection. The 31-year-old plus-size model is joined by her younger sister Abigail in the summery beach photoshoot, where the pair are seen cavorting together in the surf. The new capsule collection celebrates the ‘immeasurable relationship, unconditional support, and encouragement that is shared among Ashley and her sister Abigail,’ according to the brand and the campaign was shot on the beaches of Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. The campaign captures their sisterly bond through a series of "then and now" family photos, traveling back in time to their adolescence. Ashley said: ’Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other's lives. We've shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane. ‘Abigail has always been my rock, and I was honored to have her by my side during this photoshoot. Plus, she's a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!’ Abigail was also thrilled to model alongside Ashley. ‘I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size. As children, Ashley and I created a very tight bond that we have been able to carry over to adulthood. ‘Every summer, we would go on road trips together to different states. I'll never forget Ashley getting stung by jellyfish in Florida. It was hilarious! I'll forever be grateful for the sisterly love we have for one another and will never forget the special moments we shared during the photoshoot in Punta Cana," says Abigail. The nine-piece swim collection features mesh panels, netting, exotic florals and animal prints. Styles to highlight include the Phenom Triangle Monkini, Red Orange Heiress High Waist Bikini, and Gala One Shoulder One Piece. Retailing under $104, the As
West Hollywood, CA - Kardashian family BFF, Larsa Pippen sports a curly mane and spices up the evening in a silky red unitard as she makes an entrance at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Pictured: Larsa Pippen BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: All Access / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Selena Gomez puts on a busty display as she models a swimwear line created by her friend, Theresa Marie Mingus. The singer helped design several looks for Krahs Swim - including a bikini which hides the I Can't Get Enough hitmaker's scar from her kidney transplant. Selena, 26, is all smiles as she shows off the creations in these newly released campaign images. The designs are available now from KrahsSwim.com Please credit Courtesy of KRAHS/MEGA. Editorial use only. 15 May 2019 Pictured: Selena Gomez for Krahs Swim. Photo credit: Courtesy of KRAHS/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA419546_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Larsa Pippen looked like a ‘Baywatch’ babe while heading out to dinner in Beverly Hills, wearing a sexy red unitard that left little to the imagination.

Larsa Pippen made sure all eyes were on her when heading out to dinner in Beverly Hills on July 10. There was no way she could be missed in a skin-tight bright red unitard. It was sleeveless and thigh-high, showing off the 45-year-old’s incredible legs. While it featured a zipper up the front that started at waist-level, she left it nearly up to her neck and didn’t flaunt any cleavage. Being such a pal of the Kardashians, Larsa wore a pair of clear Yeezy heeled mules to help support Kanye West‘s brand.

On her girls night out Larsa broke out some serious bling with a diamond necklace and bracelets. She carried her belongings in a clear bag with a black and white plastic handle and wore her hair in gorgeous tight curls. Her husband Scottie Pippen, 53, is one lucky guy because Larsa’s incredible figure in the form-fitting unitard has never looked better.

While Larsa turned 45 on July 6, the Kardashian-Jenner clan threw her a huge birthday party at celeb hotspot Craig’s on June 29. All five Kar-Jenner sisters showed their love as well as their killer bodies in tight mini-dresses. Kim, 38, wore a skintight, bright green dress with a yellow oval design while Kourtney, 40, rocked a right purple lingerie-style number with black lace accents. Kylie, 21, donned a tight red number that like Kim’s had a high neckline. Khloe, 38, opted for a LBD and Kendall, 23, wore a silk button down number. To get all five Kar-Jenner sisters in one place for a dinner shows how much they love Larsa.

Larsa Pippen
Larsa Pippen shows off her incredible body in a red hot shot unitard while going out to dinner in Beverly Hills on July 10, 2019.

No wonder the sisters are so loyal to Larsa as she was the first person to break the news to them about Tristan Thompson‘s hookup with Kylie’s now ex BFF Jordan Woods, 21. In an interview with the Hollywood Unlocked [UNCENSORED] podcast on June 24. “I called Kim. She didn’t believe me — she was like, ‘No way. There’s no way,’” Larsa said on the podcast. “Then we called Kourtney and Kourtney was like, ‘Yeah, I believe it.’”

When asked why Kourtney was so willing to believe it, Larsa admitted that there were times in the past when being around Jordyn and Tristan didn’t feel right. “Because there were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling. And Kourtney was in that room,” she explained.