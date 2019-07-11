Kenya Moore Officially Confirms Full-Time Return To ‘RHOA’: ‘I Snatched A Peach’

It’s official and in writing… Kenya Moore is returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s 12th season, and fans are thrilled! Bravo, along with Kenya confirmed the news with stunning new photos and witty messages!

Kenya Moore is back! The reality star, 48, is officially returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a full-time cast member when season 12 premieres later this year. Bravo was first to confirm the news on Instagram, July 10, writing, “Kenya Moore is officially twirling back to #RHOA!”, alongside a closeup photo of the new mother.

Kenya followed with a stunning photo [SEEN HERE] of herself dressed in a black cut-out dress while holding a peach in front of a green screen. “I was hungry so I snatched a 🍑 👸🏾,” she captioned the photo, which led fans to believe the snap will be her official cast portrait for the show’s opening credits. Kenya’s good friend, RHOA cast member Cynthia Bailey, commented with a dancing emoji.

HollywoodLife previously confirmed Kenya’s return back in May. “Kenya Moore is really excited to be returning to RHOA next season as the deal is almost done,” a source told us at the time. “She really wanted to make this happen. She’s been spending a lot of time in LA, but will be in Atlanta full-time once filming begins in June.”

Longtime fans of the show were introduced to Kenya in season five. She had left the show after season 10, when contract negotiations for a full-time return reportedly fell apart. Nonetheless, Kenya did appear as a guest during the show’s season 10 finale, which caused a rift between NeNe Leakes and Cynthia.

After reports claimed Kenya was fired, she later confirmed that it was her decision to step away from the show to focus on her family. The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s next season is expected to premiere before the end of the year.