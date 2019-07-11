Kenya Moore Cradles Baby Brooklyn, 8 Mos., In Sweet New Mother/Daughter Photo

Kenya Moore shared the most adorable pic of her and daughter Brooklyn Daly on her Instagram yesterday.

Kenya Moore, 48, held her eight-month-old daughter Brooklyn Daly in a sweet new mother-daughter photo on Instagram on July 10. Kenya wore a stunning green dress and gold necklace, while baby Brooklyn was adorable in a pink dress with white polka dots. While Kenya held Brooklyn, her daughter chewed on her grey-and-yellow necklace, which she revealed to be a teething necklace in her caption.

Kenya watched as her baby was in the process of trying to eat the jewelry, wearing a high ponytail and gold hoop earrings. “Thank you @kandi for the teething necklace @thebrooklyndaly loves it,” Kenya captioned the pic. “Good job @acewellstucker she loves everything ❤️👶🏽”

Kenya’s cute photo came amidst the news that she would be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Bravo TV shared a photo on July 10 of Kenya in a stunning yellow dress and pink lipstick, captioning the pic, “Kenya Moore is officially twirling back to RHOA!.” Of course, HollywoodLife knew she’d be coming back a couple of months ago!

A source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HL in May, “Kenya Moore is really excited to be returning to RHOA next season as the deal is almost done,” an insider said. “She really wanted to make this happen. She’s been spending a lot of time in LA, but will be in Atlanta full-time once filming begins in June.”

We’re so excited that Kenya’s return is now official, and we can’t wait to see what kind of drama she brings to the ATL next season! We hope we’ll see baby Brooklyn in the show, as well.