Irina Shayk Revealed She Truly Believed in Marriage Just Before Painful Split From Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk opened up about her thoughts toward marriage and living a public life in a just-released interview that happened before her break up with Bradley Cooper.

Irina Shayk, 33, and Bradley Cooper, 44, broke up in early June, but one month prior, while getting ready for the Met Gala, Irina said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that she still believes in marriage. “Everyone looks at it differently,” Irina said. “Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course. I’m not the kind of person who is against it.”

Her statement came right before the couple of four years ended their relationship. While they have been seen together since 2015 and have a two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, the couple has remained very private when off the red carpet and high-profile celebrity events.

Irina also spoke to the fascination with her life, as a model and one-half of a much-discussed couple. “I think it’s just human beings: if you cannot have it, you want to have it,” she said. “There’s a curtain there, you want to open the curtain. It’s curiosity I guess.”

Irina also chatted about her dating style – the model is pretty old school! She said she prefers tomato plants to flowers and calls over texting. “Nobody’s sending letters to anyone anymore,” Irina said. “I really believe if you go for dinner with somebody, you don’t have to send them a text or keep them updated on Instagram message. You freaking pick up the phone, call and say, ‘Let’s have dinner.’”

Even though Irina and Bradley are no longer together, they will continue to be partners in parenting Lea, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The two will continue to spend time together because of their daughter,” our insider revealed. “When they’re together, which is often because of their daughter, they don’t spend much time talking together, so the breakup news makes sense. But, the split seems to be very friendly and there’s no bad blood between the two. They just want different things out of life. While it appears to be a mutual breakup, it seemed Irina wanted to end it more than Bradley, though Bradley knows it is what’s best.”

We can’t wait to see more from Irina – the model’s career is flourishing, and motherhood looks beautiful on her!