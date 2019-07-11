‘GUHHATL’ Preview: Drea Kelly Admits It’s ‘Hard’ Not Being Able To Protect Her Kids From R. Kelly Scandal

Drea calls up her daughter to tell her about the latest update in her child support battle with ex R. Kelly in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta.’

“My phone has been blowing up with everything that’s in the press about my ex. From the Surviving R. Kelly documentary to him not paying child support to people attacking me for me putting in an order against him for not paying child support. That right there is too damn much,” Drea Kelly says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 11 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. She decides to call her oldest daughter, Buku, to give her the news about what’s going on with child support. R. Kelly has been ordered to pay $161,000 in back child support.

“I can no longer put any energy into it,” Buku tells her mom about the drama surrounding her father. “I’m really tired of talking about him.” Drea is so proud of how her daughter has handled her father’s scandal. “She is such a powerhouse,” Drea says about her daughter. “With everything that’s going on in the tabloids about her father, it hasn’t been easy. But she’s doing this thing.”

Drea opens up about how she’s been trying to protect her children as the shocking scandal surrounding their father continues to unfold. “It’s hard as a mother. You want to protect your children from the scandal, from the headline, from the paparazzi, and just from trolls and hating people. But it’s even harder when you can’t protect them from the world and you can’t protect them from the pain that comes with having the father that they have,” she says.

The synopsis for the July 11 episode reads: “Breaking news regarding R. Kelly’s child support battle explodes into chaos. Deb and Brat clash over Drea Kelly. Ayana raises suspicions about Brandon firefighting; Bow and Brandon face off. ReeMarkable’s performance backfires.” Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.