Farrah Abraham Disses Amber Portwood & Jenelle Evans: They’re ‘Making All The Wrong Choices’

Farrah Abraham laid on the shade when discussing the recent legal woes of her fellow ‘Teen Mom’ cohorts Amber Portwood and Jenelle Evans, and even gave advice on what a ‘woman of value’ would do.

Farrah Abraham’s “not trying to be mean,” but she’s certainly blunt. That’s how the former Teen Mom star began an impromptu interview about Amber Portwood’s July 5 arrest and Jenelle Evans’ custody battle with TMZ on July 11, after a reporter stopped her on the street amid a walk with her daughter Sophia, 10. Amber was arrested on a domestic battery charge and accused of wielding a machete by her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, in court documents, and this was Farrah’s opinion on the situation: “I pretty much saw it coming ’cause Amber doesn’t have custody of Leah [Farrah’s 10-year-old daughter].” Amber’s ex, Gary Shirley, has primary physical custody of their daughter.

Farrah did cut Amber some slack by saying her fellow Teen Mom star is probably “trying her hardest to be a great mom,” but suggested that Amber “probably lost custody of her new child [James, 1].” Andrew claimed that he was holding James during Amber’s alleged assault, and reportedly filed for sole custody on July 9 — now, TMZ has reported that Amber allegedly lost custody of James after being charged with three felonies. HollywoodLife has reached out to MTV for comment.

Farrah did have some advice for Amber: “Amber has always sought help and how much help do you need? I think she just needs to eliminate the things that are making her angry, which is a relationship, maybe the production she works on.” Farrah also dissed Amber by saying she’s “just not good in relationships.” And the shade continued!

Farrah moved onto Jenelle, whom she was arguably even more critical of. “I really feel like Jenelle has chosen a bad relationship over her kids, and I feel really awful for her kids for that,” the Celebrity Big Brother star told TMZ. Jenelle and her husband David Eason, 31, temporarily custody of their daughter Ensley, 2, in addition to Jenelle’s son Kaiser, 5, in May. David had confessed to shooting Jenelle’s dog Nugget that same month, but a judge reportedly awarded the parents custody once again by July 3.

This is when Farrah really laid down the disses. “[Jenelle’s] making all the wrong choices. She shouldn’t stand a man who shoots his dog for any reason,” she said, adding that “a woman of value” wouldn’t stay “with a man who’s like that.” Yikes — you can watch the full video above.