Dog The Bounty Hunter Trying Hard ‘To Stay Strong’ After Beth Chapman’s Death

Dog The Bounty Hunter is preparing for Beth Chapman’s second funeral service and although her death is hitting him hard, his family is helping him stay strong.

Duane “Dog” Chapman lost his wife Beth Chapman to throat cancer on June 26 and since then he’s been mourning the loss while surrounded by his huge family. First, they gave Beth an incredible Hawaiian funeral on the beach in Oahu on June 29. And on July 13, they will hold a second funeral in Colorado that will be live-streamed for Beth’s many fans on WGNAmerica.com. Dog is doing his best to stay strong, in spite of his deep sadness, and a source close to the star of Dog The Bounty Hunter tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that his “entire family” has stepped in to help him get through this tough time.

“The whole family is closer than ever right now and really rallying around Dog , and each other,” says our source. “They’re all feeling so grateful and blessed that they have such a huge family to be able to lean on one another after such a tragedy. Many of them are still finding it hard to believe they lost Beth, and it hasn’t really hit home yet. She was the central figure in their family and it doesn’t feel real that she’s no longer here. Dog is doing his best to stay strong but of course at times, he still finds it challenging to cope with such an enormous loss. The all plan on attending the celebration of life this weekend to continue honoring Beth and her legacy.”