Ciara & Russell Wilson Prove They’re Cool Parents With Daughter, 2, & Son, 5, At Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

After hitting up the ESPYs on July 10, Ciara and Russell Wilson turned the next event into a family day by bringing their daughter, Sienna, and Ciara’s son Future to the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

Ciara, 33, and husband Russell Wilson, 30, walked the ESPYs red carpet as a couple on July 10, but stepped out as a family on the 2019 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards orange carpet the next day! The “Level Up” singer and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback looked like the coolest family of four with their daughter Sienna Wilson, 2, and Ciara and rapper Future’s son Future Wilburn, 5. Everyone matched in one way or another with their mix of athleisure and contemporary outfits. Ciara and her daughter both wore skirts (mom in a high-slit maxi, her mini me in a tutu) while Russell and Future rocked shades and flannels. Ciara and Future also deserve shout-outs for their slick kicks — Ciara stood tall with platform sneakers, while her son looked fly in Vans!

Ciara and Russell weren’t the only cool parents on the orange carpet. Gabrielle Union, 46, and Dwyane Wade, 37, also brought their brood — daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, 8 months — to watch famed athletes like skiing champion Lindsay Vonn and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles vye for awards! Kaavia was a ray of sunshine in an adorable white summer dress and matching sandals. Funnily enough, Gabrielle and Dwyane also attended the ESPY Awards alongside Ciara and Russell!

This year’s nominations include athletic superstars like tennis pro Naomi Osaka and soccer player Alex Morgan for “Favorite Female Athlete,” and LeBron James and Tiger Woods for “Favorite Male Athlete.” There are a lot more champs in the running, and even more famous faces in the sports community have stepped out on the orange carpet — Stephen Curry, Nikki Bella and Ben Simmons have all made their entrances, and you can see even more photos in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!

While Ciara and Russell opted for casual wear for this award show, they dressed to the nines for the ESPYs on Wednesday! The couple matched in black formal-wear, with Ciara gracing the event in a cutout gown and Russell looking especially elegant in a jacquard print coat.