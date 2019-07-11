Cardi B & Offset’s daughter Kulture celebrated her 1st birthday on July 10 & Cardi commemorated the day with a surprise song release! The rapper gushed all about her ‘love’ for her baby girl on the track.

Cardi B, 26, honored baby Kulture’s first birthday by doing what she does best — dropping new music! Queen Cardi unveiled a never-before-heard song in honor of the special day, and the lyrics will melt your heart. “I aint even meet you and I love you to death,” Cardi rapped in one verse of the surprise song. She penned the track before the July 2018 birth of her little one.

Cardi penned the sweetest message to coincide with her song, which she shared on Instagram. “Thank you everybody for wishing my sweet baby a Happy Birthday.I made this song one day before I turned in my album and Eve gave me the green light for the beat I was so grateful! She a real one !It didn’t make it on time tho cause as you can hear I was maaa stuffy with a terrible cold.I couldn’t get it right no matter how many times I spit it 😩Even when we try to mix it u still sound stuffy . I love my baby she changed my life,” Cardi wrote.

Kulture is one lucky little lady! In addition to the song, her famous mom showered her with love and presents for her first b-day. As the clock struck midnight on July 10, the rapper was ready with an array of balloons and cupcakes for Kulture. She posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram, in which Kulture is shoving a cupcake in her mama’s face. What a way to start off her day!

Hear a snippet of the brand new track from Cardi, above. The song samples fellow rapper Eve, 40, who Cardi was sure to thank in her post. The song is untitled at this time, but Cardi said it all in the meaningful lyrics!