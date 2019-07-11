The Beyhive is about to be very blessed. Beyoncé was spotted secretly filming a new music video & it looks like it’s bound to be beautiful.

It appears that a new music video from Beyonce, 37, is coming our way! The “Halo” songstress was spotted filming in the Grand Canyon, according to TMZ, and it just so happens she picked one of the most beautiful spots in the national park. The superstar was seen filming in front of the crystal blue waters of Havasu Falls, and she looked beyond stunning as the cameras rolled. The singer donned a flowing, royal blue dress that blew in the wind. Bey and her crew flew in by helicopter and shot for about 5 hours, before swiftly heading out on their chopper, sources told the publication.

For her picturesque video shoot, Beyonce didn’t exactly rough it for her day in nature. In fact, she received some extra special treatment to even be allowed to film by the waterfall. The location is a protected portion of land owned by the Havasupai tribe, who only approve 300 camping passes a day. While thousands of people get turned away daily, it appears that Queen Bey was ushered right in! Apparently, the tribe made an exception in her case by granting her use of the land for a few hours, TMZ reported. Plus, if you look closely at the footage of her leaving the waterfall, you’ll notice that her daughter, Blue Ivy, is right at her side. The 7-year-old got the ultimate close-up look at the super exclusive location!

While there’s no word yet on what exactly Beyonce was filming, perhaps it’s the video for her brand new song, “Spirit.” The singer recorded the track for her album, The Lion King: The Gift, which she executive produced to coincide with the live action film. Bey dropped the stunning new track on July 10, and plans on releasing the full-length album later this month on July 19. For the full album, Beyoncé is said to “bring together some of her favorite artists with the most talented and important African artists of the day to both pay tribute to the iconic film and bring the authentic sounds of African music to the world.”

HollywoodLife will keep you posted as new details emerge on just what Beyoncè is filming, but given the picturesque (and incredibly exclusive) location — this is bound to be something special.