Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Bella Thorne Having Time Of Her Life With New Italian Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo: Why He’s ‘Perfect’ For Her

bella-thorne-having-time-of-her-life-with-bf-benjamin-ftr
REX/Shutterstock
Bella Thorne Bella Thorne out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2017
Bella Thorne 'JT LeRoy' Film Premiere, Arrivals, ArcLight Cinemas, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Apr 2019 Wearing Dsquared2
Bella Thorne and her sister Dani , were spotted at the Grand Opening of the Moxy NYC Chelsea Hotel. Bella looked stunning in a red pantsuit and matching heels, while carrying a copy of her best selling Book "The Life of a Wannabe Mogul" . The pair posed together in front of the hotel before heading into the party.Pictured: Bella Thorne,Dani ThorneRef: SPL5078640 100419 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Snoop Dogg, Bella Thorne and Dennis Rodman turned out for the celebrity-studded Pegasus World Cup Invitational Championship Series in Florida on Saturday (jan 26).Boxing legend Evander Holyfield, model Ariadna Gutierrez and a host of other high profile celebs were spotted on the red carpet at Gulfstream park, Hallandale Beach. Real housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria glammed up for the event as did Carline Vreeland and former NFL star Brian Poli-Dixon. Pictured: bella thorne Ref: SPL5058362 260119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Romain Maurice / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
and

Bella Thorne’s new boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo is ‘perfect’ for her, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. The couple has been together since April.

Bella Thorne, 21, is moving on from Mod Sun, 35, with her new boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, 26, and a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re in love! “Bella is having the time of her life in Italy, she has fallen head over heels for Ben, they’re already using the ‘L word,’ it’s all very intense but that’s typical of Bella,” they said. “She always falls in love quickly. Her and Ben have been together 24/7 since she got to Italy, she’s just she’s just been going along for the ride with him while he plays his shows.”

“Bella loves electronic music, she loves to dance so this is kind of a dream for herhe’s perfect for her,” our source added about Bella’s boyfriend who’s in . “Only time will tell if they will last but at the moment it’s red hot.” Bella and Benjamin were first seen in April 2019, which coincidentally, was the same weekend her relationship with Mod Sun publicly ended. Bella and Benjamin have gone Instagram official, and seem to be a-okay with their PDA!

Another source had previously told HL that “they’re crazy about each other.” They added, “They had to be apart the past couple of weeks but they’re in constant contact, he FaceTimes her at least once a day but usually more. He’s been sending her lots of flowers, he’s a very romantic guy, very sweet to Bella. And she thinks he’s so gorgeous. Who knows if this will last but right now it’s very full on, she’s only got eyes for him.”

Someone else close to Bella added several weeks ago, “Bella truly wants to be in a relationship. This relationship is very, very new, not more than a month old. She put it on her vision board recently that she wanted a boyfriend.”

We’ve loved seeing pics of the new couple, and are happy Bella has found someone she reportedly loves. We can’t wait to see more from this happy duo!