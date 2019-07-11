Ariel Winter Proves She’s Still The Daisy Dukes Queen By Showing Off Toned Legs In Short Shorts

Ariel Winter looked stunning in denim shorts while grabbing ice cream in Los Angeles yesterday.

Ariel Winter, 21, was seen out and about in Studio City, Los Angeles on July 10 rocking her signature daisy dukes look! The Modern Family actress stopped by McConnell’s Ice Cream Shop in light denim short-shorts, a casual grey t-shirt, and simple white sneakers. The star wore her new red hair and minimal makeup. She held her keys and red wallet and looked low-key for the chill day.

The actress got her lighter hair look after completing the last season of Modern Family, before she resumes shooting again. A source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife in May that Ariel loves her new look. “She is always trying new things with her look and she just wanted to change things up because she will have to go back to her normal hair color for work, but it makes her feel amazing changing things up,” our insider said.

“It makes her happy,” the source continued. “She wanted to always try it, and since she has the means to get the best people to do it, she thought what better time than now because she feels amazing, so why not look amazing.”

Ariel’s boyfriend, Levi Meaden, 31, is a fan of Ariel’s new hair color, as well. “He loves it. He can’t get enough of the red hair,” a source close to Ariel’s boyfriend said. “It really is something that he loved that Ariel did. Since so many people bring up her name and [The] Little Mermaid, he thinks it’s cool that she went there and that route, to have people talking on how beautiful she looks. But just as much as The Little Mermaid resemblance is in the forefront, he has told her she is his sexy Jessica Rabbit!”

We’re glad that Ariel is having fun in her downtime from working – she deserves the break! We loved her daisy dukes look, and can’t wait to see more fashion ensembles from the actress in the future!