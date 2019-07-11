Amanda Seyfried Accuses Influencer Of ‘Glorifying ‘Unhealthy, Thin’ Body & Gets Slammed

Amanda Seyfried is facing backlash after she called out famed social media influencer, Arielle Charnas on Instagram. The actress accused the fashion designer of flaunting her wealth, which allowed her to bounce back after baby.

Amanda Seyfried, 33, has started an Instagram feud with Arielle Charnas, who is the founder of the blog and fashion brand, Something Navy. The actress took to Instagram on July 10 and shared a screen shot of a comment her friend left on Arielle’s Instagram. The comment, which was left under a bikini photo of Arielle, asked the influencer to acknowledge that her “wealth” and “privilege” played a significant part in her ability to “bounce back” after giving birth to two children. The comment also claimed Arielle was “glorifying” unhealthy body image.

Alongside the screen shot, Amanda wrote a message of her own, where she accused Arielle of “flaunting” her lifestyle, in hopes of starting a discussion about the “bigger picture” of influence on social media. Amanda captioned her post with the following message: “F–k it- this is feed material. My very smart friend (again-not tagging) wrote this on a semi-influencer’s feed and she blocked both of us (even though I didn’t tag her-at least she’s getting the message).”

The actress continued: “If we’re ready to get paid for flaunting our lifestyle (and inspiring some in the meantime) we have to be open to the discussions surrounding what we’re promoting. We have to back ourselves up- not run away from the issues it presents. There are gray areas everywhere. Each of us has a chance to back ourselves- especially on this platform. If you know who you are- take a second to decide if what you’re throwing out there is worth it- in the big picture.”

(Photo credit: Amanda Seyfried / Instagram)

(Photo credit: Arielle Charnas / Instagram)

Amanda later shared a selfie of herself, with text on top of the photo that read, “INFLUENCE = POWER. And if you’re taking advantage of that – EMPOWER”. She captioned the selfie with, “Goodnight, all, and thanks for a much needed discussion. I’m tired!”

Arielle’s fans didn’t agree with any of the backlash in the comments of her photo, which included the actress and her friend’s statements. Followers of Arielle’s called the criticism, “Tone-deaf” and “cruel,” among other things.

As for Arielle’s response — the mother of two didn’t let the remarks go unnoticed. In a since-expired series of Instagram stories, which HollywoodLife viewed when still live, the influencer noted that she will not tolerate negative hate on her page for sharing content of her own body. She also said that those who pass negative judgement will be blocked. As Amanda noted in her post, Arielle did block her and her friend. Arielle continued, adding that she was “bullied” and was being “punished” for being thin.