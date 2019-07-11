7-Eleven: Free Slurpees & Great Food Deals At Convenience Store For 7-Eleven Day

Turn your à la carte Slurpee into a full on meal, because 7-Eleven is honoring Free Slurpee Day with even more deals on classic summer foods and ‘swag.’

Happy Brain Freeze Day! It’s July 11 (7/11), so 7-Elven is honoring the date its named after (and its 92nd birthday!) with free Slurpees. As you guessed, they’ll be served from 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. You can choose from Wild cherry, Coca-Cola, pina colada, blue raspberry — or if you’re feeling adventurous, you can sip on the new blueberry lemonade Slurpee. Your Slurpee doesn’t have to be lonely, either, as 7-Eleven is offering even more deals in honor of this convenience store holiday.

7-Eleven will put out its own $1 value menu, applicable towards these junk food goodies: the jalapeño cheddar or ¼ lb. Big Bite hot dog, any pizza slice, the cherry Slurpee cookie and Nashville hot chicken tenders. If you really want to show your 7-Eleven pride, the store is also offering $5 off its swag (beach towel, Big Gulp mug, Slurpee slip-on shoes, LED display cup, Big Gulp cup) in honor of 7-Eleven Day.

The deals also roll into the next day, July 12, if you join 7Rewards for free. On July 11, scan your free Slurpee with the 7Rewards app and it’ll automatically load a coupon for another free Slurpee that you can use between July 12 and Aug. 12. The reward program is also running a $2 combo deal for a 2.2 oz. bag of Cheez-It® Snap’d™ and a ¼ lb. Big Bite hot dog (make sure to scan with the app again). You can even snag another free Slurpee — a medium-sized one — by placing an order on the 7NOW delivery app (the first three orders are free).

7-Eleven launched its first Free Slurpee Day in 2002. If you’re not a fan of its iconic drink (or brain freezes), the chain is also celebrating its founding year (1927) with an exclusive line of sodas called 1927 Soda Co.