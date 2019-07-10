Wendy Williams Reveals If She’s Moved In With New Boyfriend Yet: I Am ‘Crazy For’ The Man

Wendy Williams’ new romance with her mystery doctor is going quite well. The talk show host raved over her boyfriend during ‘Hot Topics’ on July 10, and even revealed if they’re shacking up together!

Wendy Williams is glowing, and it’s because she’s head over heels for her new man! But, she’s not living with her doctor boyfriend just yet. “By the way, I still am crazy for the person, but he has his place and I have my place,” the talk show host, 54, revealed on her show, July 10. “I love love, but I will never give the key to my apartment that I share with my son. No!”, she said, adding, “Oh, this new life!” Wendy moved into an apartment with her son, Kevin Jr. 18, in New York City, after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter Sr. in early April.

And, what an epic new life it is! Wendy shocked her studio audience and fans from all over on July 8 when she admitted that she’s a taken woman. “I’m not on the market anymore… I’m not in love, but there’s someone I’m crazy about!”, Wendy said as she cried during her “Hot Topics” segment. Ahead of her revelation, Wendy told her studio audience that she planned to dedicate her entire HT segment to her own personal life, since was in the news during the show’s five-week vacation hiatus.

Wendy went on to clear up the rumors that she was dating 27-year-old Marc Tomblin, who she’d been photographed with on numerous occasions in New York City. “Listen, it’s not who you think! Mama doesn’t deal with children,” she said about the speculation that Marc was her new boyfriend. The host later added that she needs a man her own age to comfort her. Although Wendy didn’t disclose her boyfriend’s identity, she did admit that he works very hard and has a muscular build.

Although Wendy is officially off the market, she’s still going through her divorce with her estranged husband, Kevin Sr. She filed back in early April as Kevin, a former producer on The Wendy Williams Show, was accused of fathering a child with his alleged mistress Sharina Hudson. Wendy and Kevin share one son together, 18-year-old, Kevin Hunter Jr. Following the split, Wendy revealed that she moved out of the New Jersey home she shared with Kevin Sr. to her own apartment in New York City. Her move came after she spent a few weeks in a sober home in Queens, New York for addiction.