U.S Women’s World Cup NYC Ticker Tape Parade Live Stream: Watch The Soccer Celebration Online

The United States women are World Cup champions – so it’s time to party! The squad will be honored with a ticker tape parade in New York City, so find out how when it starts, how to watch online, and more!

After defeating the Netherlands in the final of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final, the United States Women’s National Team are taking a huge victory lap around Manhattan on July 10. New York City will honor the USWNT with a ticker tape parade down the Canyon of Heroes and Mayor Bill de Blasio, 58, will present the team with keys to the city during a ceremony at City Hall. “On and off the field, this team represents what’s best about New York City and our nation,” de Blasio said in a statement ahead of the ceremony, per amNY. “The confidence, grit, and perseverance of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team serve as an inspiration to all who watch them.”

The event will begin at 9:30 AM ET, with the City Hall ceremony set for 10:30 AM ET. For those who can’t make it to Manhattan to witness this celebration first hand, many local channels will be covering the event — ABC7 NY, Fox 5 NY, CBS News — so you have options. The NYC Mayor’s Office YouTube channel will reportedly host its own live stream of the parade.

This is the city’s first ticker tape parade since the United States won the Women’s World Cup in 2015. This year’s parade, much like the last, will start at The Battery, a 25-acre public park at the southern tip of Manhattan. The procession will head north up Broadway towards City Hall. If this parade is like the 2015 edition, over 29.6 tons of confetti will fall down on the USWNT as they bask in the glory of their second consecutive Women’s World Cup victory.

YES YES YES YES! To our 2019 World Cup Champion @USWNT: you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. We’ll see you Wednesday at 9:30 AM for the Ticker Tape Parade down the Canyon of Heroes. #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/bwCEoJYg3r — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 7, 2019

New York City’s first ticker tape parade was thrown in 1886 to celebrate the dedication of the Statue of Liberty. The first ticker tape parade for champion athletes was held for the U.S. Olympic team in 1924, according to amNY. “Ticker Tape” – the one-inch-wide ribbon of paper on which the “ticker” machine would record stock quotes – was thrown out of skyscraper windows during public celebrations. The mayor of New York City determines who receives a ticker tape parade, and considering the USWNT’s beef with President Donald Trump, this might be the biggest celebration the women get for their World Cup victory.

“I’m not going to the f*cking White House,” Megan Rapinoe said in June when asked if she would visit Trump if the USWNT were to win the World Cup. “Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!” Trump tweeted. Several hours after the victory, Trump praised the women for their historic fourth cup. “Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play. America is proud of you all!” he tweeted.