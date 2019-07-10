US Women’s World Cup Victory Parade: See All The Highlights From The NYC Extravaganza

Who needs the White House? Team USA was bathed in tons of confetti as they celebrated their historic World Cup victory with a ticker tape parade in New York City. Check out all the scenes from the celebration.

On July 10, New York City became the center of the soccer/football world. Megan Rapinoe, 34, Alex Morgan, 30, Rose Lavelle, 24, and the rest of the FIFA Women’s World Cup-winning United States Women’s National Team basked in the glory as they traveled down the streets of Manhattan’s “Canyon of Heroes.” Amid the falling confetti, the team celebrated their second consecutive World Cup with the thousands of fans who lined the streets. The excitement from all those in attendance — fans AND players — electrified the city as a nation came together to celebrate their returning heroes.

One of those fans helping the team celebrate was none other than Mayor Bill de Blasio, who will once again present the team with keys to the city. “On and off the field, this team represents what’s best about New York City and our Nation,” he said in a statement ahead of the parade. “The confidence, grit, and perseverance of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team serve as an inspiration to all who watch them.” His wife, First Lady Chirlane McCray, added that New York is “incredibly proud to join the rest of the country in celebrating this exhilarating World Cup Victory. We applaud the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team’s athletic prowess, their advocacy in fighting for equal pay, and their use of their international platform to speak out against injustice.”

While this ticker tape parade is a tremendous honor for all the US women, for defender Crystal Dunn, 27, the ceremony is extra-special. “I am such a proud New Yorker. It’s in my blood. It’s everywhere I go. It’s such a special place, and obviously for this to be our first stop back here when we get back to the States, it’s incredible,” she told CBS New York. The Long Island native learned how to play soccer in Rockville Centre.

The United States secured their fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup victory on July 7, after the Americans put away the Netherlands, 2-0. While the USWNT dominated the 2019 tournament, there were moments when their future was in doubt and critics had alluded that there were moments when their European rivals “outplayed” them. However, the USWNT can focus on improving their game later. Now, it’s time to party.

“This starts, like, an amazing three days of getting to just release all that emotional, physical exhaustion that we’ve had over the last 30 days and just be able to celebrate and make sure that everything is worth it,” Alex Morgan said about the parade. “Now we just get to enjoy each other’s company and just have fun.”

Don’t expect 16000 Pennsylvania Ave to be part of the USWNT’s party itinerary. Megan Rapinoe said in June that she was “not going to the f*cking White House” if the team was invited by President Donald Trump. Because the President of the United States has nothing better to do, he chided Megan on Twitter and later said that he hadn’t even invited the team in the first place. Trump did congratulate the USWNT after they won the World Cup, albeit hours after they defeated The Netherlands in the final.

While they may not go to the White House, the USWNT might go to Washington D.C. and visit Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The New York Congressperson, who is no fan of President Trump, invited the team for a “tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like” in place of visiting the White House. “Consider it done, AOC,” Megan replied.