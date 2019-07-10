‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2: See The Wild New Costumes — A Scary Skeleton, An Egg & More

‘The Masked Singer’ is getting more outrageous with the costumes in season 2. A new video revealed that the second season will feature new costumes such as a skeleton, egg, and flamingo.

The Masked Singer is not going to disappoint with season 2. The new season will feature 16 news celebrities and 16 new costumes that are all kinds of insane. Some of the costumes were revealed in new promo videos. Season 2 will include a skeleton with a top hat, an egg that’s wearing a sunny side up egg as a hat, a sequined flamingo, a lavishly dressed leopard, a bald eagle, and a fox with a mechanical eye, and more. There are new celebrities underneath those masks so start coming up with your theories now.

The new season will return with a two-hour premiere event on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. on FOX. Host Nick Cannon is back, as well as panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong. The celebrities hidden underneath the masks are going to be harder to guess this season. “It makes you crazy!” Jenny says in one of the promos. The show also teased that this season is “more insane than ever.”

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jenny about what she’d like to see in season 2. “I met with some of the producers and there are now so many people in America that wanted to give their guesses and to interact so there needs to be a live show afterward. Like an Andy Cohen [Watch What Happens Live] with the creatures,” she told HollywoodLife. That wouldn’t be a bad idea. Fans are always talking theories and the big reveals on social media.

T-Pain was crowned the winner of season 1 and revealed as the Monster. The Masked Singer’s first season was so successful, the show has already been renewed for season 3. The third season will premiere immediately following Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.