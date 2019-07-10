Taylor Swift is headlining Amazon’s Prime Day concert this year and took to the stage in a purple and black sequined ensemble before wowing the crowd with her best hits.

Amazon just keeps the good news coming. In the same month that the company kicks off its annual shopping event, they threw a massive concert to celebrate! This year Amazon tapped Taylor Swift, 29, SZA, 28, Dua Lipa, 23, and Becky G, 22, to perform, and it was an incredible night from start to finish. Taylor was undeniably the highlight though, when she took to the stage in a long-sleeved zip-up purple sequined romper with black stripes and matching heeled boots. The “You Need To Calm Down” songstress looked amazing as she dazzled the New York City crowd.

Taylor used the show as an opportunity to play some newer hits including, “Me!”, the first single off of her upcoming album, Lover, which she opened the show with, and her latest single “You Need To Calm Down“. She also made sure to deliver a dose of nostalgia with “Blank Space”, “I Knew You Were Trouble”, “Love Story”, “Welcome to New York”, “Delicate”, “Style” and “Shake It Off”. The July 10 concert was hosted by Glee alumni Jane Lynch, who had the crowd in laughter in between sets. Prime members received the opportunity to catch all the action via the show’s official live stream.

Taylor’s album, Lover, comes out on Aug, 23 and Amazon’s 2019 Prime Day shopping event kicks off July 15 and will run for a full 48 hours. Yep — two whole days of deals and steals. Members can expect exclusive deals and if you find yourself without an account, Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial to join Prime. Happy shopping, y’all!

Taylor Swift is just getting started at #PrimeDay, and Variety's @jemaswad is on the scene with live updates. Here's how you can follow along too: https://t.co/o508gqJGtb pic.twitter.com/ZxgAGJCK5o — Variety (@Variety) July 11, 2019

Leave it to Tay to bring the house DOWN at this year’s Prime concert! Watch her rock the stage above, and be sure to keep an eye out for Amazon’s Prime sales starting next week!