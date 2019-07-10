Taylor Swift: With $185m, She Beats Out Kylie Jenner’s $170m To Be Highest Paid Star of 2019 — See List

Move over, Kylie. The makeup mogul might be a billionaire but it’s Taylor Swift who takes the cake when it comes to the highest paid celeb of the year!

After Forbes unveiled its list of the top 100 highest-paid entertainers in the world on July 10, congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift, 29. The pop star landed herself at the very top of the list, even beating out Kylie Jenner, 21, who made headlines for becoming a billionaire this year. The magazine estimated that Tay’s pretax income to be around $185 million — a whopping 131% percent increase compared her earnings last year!

That being said, Kylie isn’t far behind Tay. The lip kit queen took the No. 2 slot in the list and she’s raking in some major dough as well. In fact, she’s pulled in $170 million in pretax income so far this year, according to the publication. We were already well aware that Kylie was flying high in 2019 after she became the youngest self-made billionaire in history back in March. She even beat out even Mark Zuckerberg for the title, who was 23 when he reached the $1 billion mark.

It’s hardly a surprise to see the “ME!” singer celebrating the massive success marker. After her global Reputation trek, which saw sold out shows, a big portion of her fortune can be attributed to the tour. The series of shows grossed a whopping $266.1 million in total and was the highest-selling tour in U.S. history. Casual!

Meanwhile, Kylie’s brother-in-law Kanye West, 42, was high-up on the Forbes list as well, coming in at the third spot. A large slew of athletes trailed close behind. Superstars including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Canelo Alvarez made the top ten. Taylor’s good pal Ed Sheeran came in at No. 5 while classic rock band The Eagles and talk show host Dr. Phil rounded out the top ten. Other artists on the list included Beyoncé (no. 20 with $81 million) and Rihanna (no. 36 with $62 million. Kylie’s own boyfriend Travis Scott also landed a spot —coming in at no. 39 with $58 million. You can catch the full Forbes list for yourself, here!