Steph & Ayesha Curry Take Their Beautiful Daughters To LA ‘Lion King’ Premiere — See Pics

Isn’t that a gorgeous family — or, would it be ‘pride?’ Ayesha and Steph Curry attended the LA premiere of ‘The Lion King’ and they brought their own queens — daughters Riley and Ryan — with them!

The king and queen of Oakland, Steph and Ayesha Curry, 30, were on hand for the premiere of The Lion King at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Golden State Warriors player and Family Food Fight host weren’t alone. After all, what kind of parents would they be if they didn’t bring along 6-year-old Riley Curry and her little sister, 4-year-old Ryan Curry, to see the live-action adaptation of the Disney classic? Steph, 31, dressed for the occasion by wearing a shirt covered with the type of bugs that Timon and Pumbaa would find “slimy…yet satisfying.”

Ayesha’s outfit was a floral explosion, as if she was wearing all the wildflowers found in the deepest corners of the African jungle. As for the young “Nalas,” Riley was a burst of pink, with her hair done up in braids. Ryan, while rocking a skirt covered in wild birds (a shout-out to Zazu?) had her hair done up in puffs. Perhaps the cutest part of this red carpet pic is that both Riley and Ryan wore matching shoes!

The Currys were just a handful of celebs attending the star-studded premiere. Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey, who just landed the role of Ariel in the live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, were in attendance, as were Chrissy Metz, Marsai Martin, Demi Singleton, and Zooey Deschanel. The cast of the film was also there: Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Tiffany Haddish, JD McCrary, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, and John Oliver. Oh, and someone named Beyonce was also there, too.

Speaking of the queen, while Simba and Mufasa reign over everything the light touches in The Lion King, Beyonce ruled the runway at the Los Angeles premiere. She shone like the sun in a gorgeous Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress, appearing as if she was not just the queen of Africa, but of the entire universe. She had her own heir, Blue Ivy Carter, 7, with her. Bey and JAY Z’s daughter looked glamorous in a dégradé crystal embroidered skirt that was identical to her mother’s. If that wasn’t enough to make onlookers gag in shock, Beyonce staged a Destiny’s Child reunion, as Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams also attended the premiere.