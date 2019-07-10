Snooki Reveals Long Hair Makeover & Post-Baby Body 5 Weeks After Giving Birth – New Pic

Snooki looked absolutely gorgeous while attending a taping for ‘Good Morning America’ this week just a little over a month over the birth of her son, Angelo.

Snooki, 31, just gave birth five weeks ago, but she looked happy and glowing at Good Morning America on July 9! The mother-of-three stunned in a black mini dress, leopard duster coat, and black peep toe heels while arriving at the morning talk show. Snooki showed off gorgeous red curly locks as well early Tuesday morning. The reality television star was joined by her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars while she looked absolutely radiant.

The brunette beauty welcomed her third child with husband Jionni LaValle, 31, on May 30. Snooki and Jionni named their youngest Angelo James LaValle, which was a welcome addition to older siblings Lorenzo, 6, and Giovanna, 4.

Snooki told off haters just last week after they came for her when she posted a bikini pic on Instagram on July 5. “Receiving backlash because I can’t wait to get in the gym and get fit again? Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but don’t attack me for wanting to become strong and fit again after my pregnancy,” Snooki said in her caption.

“My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I’m still wearing a diaper the size of Texas,” the mother continued. “Postpartum is a bitch. But I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape. Don’t punish me for that.”

Just yesterday, Snooki posted an Instagram pic of her two sons smiling together. Last week, she posted a pic of her daughter with Angelo, as well. It looks like the older siblings are loving the newest addition to the family, and we can’t wait to see more! As for now, we’re glad Snooki feels great in her body after pregnancy, and she has the absolute right to work out and get back into fitness if that’s what makes her feel good.