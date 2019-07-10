See Pics
Scott Disick & Penelope, 7, Are All Smiles While Celebrating Her Bday At Disney With Kourtney

Penelope Disick celebrated her seventh birthday with a fun-filled trip to Disneyland with BOTH of her parents, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian, on July 8.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are good at putting on a united front when it comes to their kids, and they were at it again while celebrating their daughter, Penelope Disick’s, seventh birthday on July 8. Photos surfaced of the trio, along with some other pals, at the park, and they’re TOO cute. While Kourtney pushed a stroller and doted on the younger ones, Scott’s attention was totally on Penelope. He held her hand as they walked through the park, and even put her on his shoulders at one point. The father/daughter duo also rode a roller coaster together, and P had a huge smile on her face!

The trip to Disney was just the start of Penelope’s birthday celebrations — later that night, Kourtney treated her daughter and a bunch of friends to a pajama party at iHOP! The group took a massive limo to the restaurant, and from the videos posted to Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Stories, the whole thing looked like a blast. Penelope bonded with her cousins, North West and True Thompson, and the girls were all giddy as they exited the limo and arrived at the party.

Plus, last month, Penelope had a joint birthday party with North. Kim Kardashian threw the lavish, Candyland-themed bash, and it was just what you’d expect from the Kardashian clan. Not only was there fun and games, but there was also a TON of candy and epic decorations.

Scott and Kourtney were not in the best place after their July 2016 split, but they’ve certainly come a long way since then! Since the end of 2018, they’ve been super amicable, and spend quite a bit of time together. They’re even often joined by Scott’s now-girlfriend, Sofia Richie, although she didn’t seem to attend the family Disneyland excursion.