‘RHOBH’ Cast: Why They ‘Don’t Feel Guilty’ For Shading Lisa Vanderpump In Season Finale

The ‘RHOBH’ ladies didn’t let Lisa Vanderpump off the hook even though the Season 9 finale served as her grand farewell, because they think she should still ‘apologize to them.’

Even in hindsight, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills don’t regret calling out Lisa Vanderpump, 58, in the Season 9 finale (and throughout the season in general). “None of the RHOBH cast feel guilty for anything they said about Lisa at all this season. They feel they all spoke their truth and that Lisa should apologize to them,” a source close to the production EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. It has been months-long of back and forth between LVP and the cast, especially in the wake of PuppyGate. The ladies suspected Lisa of allegedly leaking a story about the scandal to Radar Online, which LVP furiously denied in a friendship-ending conversation with Kyle Richards.

But Lisa’s cohorts are still not convinced, even if Lisa took a lie detector test to prove she didn’t snitch on Dorit Kemsley, who gave up Lucy Lucy Apple Juice and the pooch accidentally ended up at a shelter! “They still feel like [Lisa] lied,” our source continues, but they’re willing to let bygones be bygones: “But honestly, to this day, if she said sorry, they’d forgive her and move on.” Anyways, it’s not the PuppyGate drama that everyone’s hung up over.

“A lot of them are over the entire situation by now anyways, but not the fact that Lisa won’t apologize ever,” our source clarifies. Even if they’re expecting an apology from the SUR Restaurant owner, they do sympathize with her recent losses: Lisa’s mother Jean, who died at the age of 84 on June 17, and her brother Mark, who was 59 years old when he committed suicide in 2018. “They are all human, so of course they feel bad for what she’s going through with the death of her mom, but they all feel that doesn’t give her a free pass on anything,” our source adds.

Lisa, however, was disappointed after catching wind of her castmates’ comments from the Season 9 finale. “I didn’t watch obviously, but the army at my house looking after my furry people did, and I heard from all of you about the nastiness once again,” Lisa tweeted on July 10, while in London for her mother’s funeral.

Lisa didn’t elaborate on this so-called “nastiness,” but all of the RHOBH women congregated at Kyle’s house to chat about their recent (and unexpected) run-ins with the British Bravo star. At one point, everyone agreed that they are “all capable of saying sorry” — except for LVP, that is. Ouch.